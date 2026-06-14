Sangh not opposed to any section of society, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday asserted that the organisation was neither a reaction to any particular circumstance nor opposed to any section of society, but a movement aimed at “organising and strengthening” Hindu society.

Speaking at the lecture series, ‘100 Years of Sangh Journey - New Horizons’, organised as part of the RSS centenary celebrations here, Bhagwat said the Sangh’s mission was to unite Hindu society and address the weaknesses that had hindered its progress.

He said the RSS was born out of the need to organise society so that its inherent and acquired shortcomings could be overcome and it could regain its glory.

However, he stressed that the task of nation-building could not be accomplished by the RSS alone.

“No organisation or group can transform a nation on its own. Such change can come only when the entire society participates. Bringing society together for that purpose is our next goal,” Bhagwat said.

He also exhorted individuals to devote time to society while simultaneously developing themselves physically and mentally.

Describing the RSS as one of the most misunderstood organisations in the country, Bhagwat said the best way to understand the Sangh was to see and experience it.

Referring to the organisation’s future course, he said the RSS sought to create awareness about India’s past and the challenges that lie ahead.