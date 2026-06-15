15 years on, Cherthala Infopark potential remains underutilised

ALAPPUZHA: While leading IT firms make a beeline for Kochi, the Infopark campus at Cherthala remains severely underutilised, raising concerns about its future.

Of the campus's total built-up area of 2.24 lakh sq ft, only 30,129 sq ft is currently occupied, by 21 companies. In contrast, Kochi Infopark is witnessing increasing demand for office space, with several leading IT firms competing to establish operations there.

Industry observers point out that unless housing, transportation and recreational facilities are improved in and around Cherthala, the full potential of the IT park may never be realised.

The Kochi Infopark recorded IT exports worth `12,060 crore during the 2024-25 financial year and provided direct employment to around 73,500 people through 584 companies. However, the Cherthala campus inaugurated in 2011 hosts only 21 companies and employs roughly 500 professionals.

Located at Pallippuram, the campus, with its peaceful surroundings and pollution-free environment, offers an attractive alternative to crowded urban IT hubs.

According to Infopark CEO Susanth Kurunthil, the campus has all the facilities required by modern IT companies, and several firms had initially shown interest in setting up operations there. However, the absence of adequate transportation, housing and entertainment options for employees discouraged many companies from moving forward.

“Many organisations found the infrastructure within the campus attractive, but employees were reluctant to relocate or commute to Pallippuram. As a result, several companies withdrew their plans. The government and private sector must work together to develop residential, recreational and supporting facilities that IT professionals expect,” he said.