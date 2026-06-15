15 years on, Cherthala Infopark potential remains underutilised

ALAPPUZHA: While leading IT firms make a beeline for Kochi, the Infopark campus at Cherthala remains severely underutilised, raising concerns about its future.
Of the campus's total built-up area of 2.24 lakh sq ft, only 30,129 sq ft is currently occupied, by 21 companies. In contrast, Kochi Infopark is witnessing increasing demand for office space, with several leading IT firms competing to establish operations there.
Industry observers point out that unless housing, transportation and recreational facilities are improved in and around Cherthala, the full potential of the IT park may never be realised.
The Kochi Infopark recorded IT exports worth `12,060 crore during the 2024-25 financial year and provided direct employment to around 73,500 people through 584 companies. However, the Cherthala campus inaugurated in 2011 hosts only 21 companies and employs roughly 500 professionals.
Located at Pallippuram, the campus, with its peaceful surroundings and pollution-free environment, offers an attractive alternative to crowded urban IT hubs.
According to Infopark CEO Susanth Kurunthil, the campus has all the facilities required by modern IT companies, and several firms had initially shown interest in setting up operations there. However, the absence of adequate transportation, housing and entertainment options for employees discouraged many companies from moving forward.
“Many organisations found the infrastructure within the campus attractive, but employees were reluctant to relocate or commute to Pallippuram. As a result, several companies withdrew their plans. The government and private sector must work together to develop residential, recreational and supporting facilities that IT professionals expect,” he said.
Jerrin Jose, who works on the campus, said transportation remains the biggest obstacle. “Facilities in the park are of international standards, but commuting is extremely difficult. Most employees stay in Kochi and travel daily, often spending more than two hours on the journey. There are no direct bus or train services. Traffic congestion has worsened due to the ongoing NH development works,” he said.
He also pointed out scarcity of accommodation, restaurants and entertainment facilities in the area. “Many IT professionals who initially join companies in Cherthala eventually shift to Kochi or Technopark (Thiruvananthapuram) for better convenience and quality of life,” he said.
That said, recent infrastructure projects are expected to provide some relief. The Nedumbrakkad-Vilakkumaram Bridge, inaugurated last year, has improved connectivity between Cherthala town and Pallippuram. Another major project, the Makekkadavu-Nerekadavu Bridge linking Thycattussery and Udayanapuram in Vaikom, is nearing completion. Once opened this year, it is expected to significantly improve access to both Kochi and Kottayam.
Employees and industry stakeholders have also called for the development of the Tripunithura-Vaikom Road, improvements to the Vayalar Kadavu Road and the Cherthala-Arookutty-Aroor corridor, feeder bus service to Cherthala railway station and bus station, as well as the introduction of high-speed water transport services connecting Thavanakadavu and Kochi.
Aroor MLA and Deputy Speaker Shanimol Osman said the government is committed to transforming Cherthala Infopark into a major employment hub.
“A substantial portion of the campus is idle today. We have prepared plans to attract more companies, create employment opportunities for local people and strengthen infrastructure. Our objective is to unlock the campus's potential and establish Cherthala as a key IT destination in the district,” she said.
Park contrast
Kochi Infopark
Units: Kochi Phase 1, Kochi Phase 2, Cherthala, Koratty
Total IT export 2024-25 fiscal: `12,060 crore
Employees: 73,500
Companies: 584
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Companies in Cherthala campus: 21
Employees in Cherthala campus: 500
Built-up area: 2.24 lakh sqft
Utilised: 30,129 sqft
Unoccupied: 1,28,727 sqft