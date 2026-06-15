Anchalumoodu Junction to get a ‘community’ makeover

KOLLAM: Anchalumoodu Junction is set to undergo a transformation as the Kollam corporation rolls out the ‘Nattarangu’ project, aimed at converting the historic public space into a modern community courtyard with a budget allocation of Rs 1.20 crore. A Detailed Project Report ( DPR) has been prepared for the same.

Anchalumoodu Junction, which serves as a key transit point connecting Kollam city with Kundara, Perumon and nearby regions, was once a prominent venue for cultural programmes, public meetings, social interactions and civic gatherings. However, over the years, the space gradually lost its identity and public utility despite retaining its significance among local residents.

Envisioned as an urban renewal initiative, the project seeks to revive the cultural relevance of the junction while improving its functionality and accessibility.