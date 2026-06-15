Anchalumoodu Junction to get a ‘community’ makeover

KOLLAM: Anchalumoodu Junction is set to undergo a transformation as the Kollam corporation rolls out the ‘Nattarangu’ project, aimed at converting the historic public space into a modern community courtyard with a budget allocation of Rs 1.20 crore. A Detailed Project Report ( DPR) has been prepared for the same.
Anchalumoodu Junction, which serves as a key transit point connecting Kollam city with Kundara, Perumon and nearby regions, was once a prominent venue for cultural programmes, public meetings, social interactions and civic gatherings. However, over the years, the space gradually lost its identity and public utility despite retaining its significance among local residents.
Envisioned as an urban renewal initiative, the project seeks to revive the cultural relevance of the junction while improving its functionality and accessibility.
The proposed project includes a new architectural gateway, a community cultural courtyard for public events, landscaped green spaces, dedicated public toilets, improved lighting and safety features, and a modern stage for cultural programmes. The plan also envisages pedestrian-friendly public spaces and sustainable, context-sensitive architectural interventions.
The corporation officials said the initiative is part of the corporation’s efforts to create meaningful public spaces that will improve the quality of life of residents while preserving the area’s character.
Cultural space
The project seeks to revive the cultural relevance of the junction while improving its functionality and accessibility
The project includes a landscaped green spaces, dedicated public toilets, improved lighting and safety features, and a modern stage