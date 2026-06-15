At boat jetties, Kerala women await their own ‘Indira Guarantee’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On Monday, even as women across the state begin travelling for free on KSRTC buses, as part of the UDF government’s promised welfare measures it labelled ‘Indira Guarantees’, Vijayamma’s routine will remain unchanged.

The 60-year-old daily wager from Kuttamangalam, near Kainakary, will continue to walk nearly an hour to reach the nearest boat jetty. She will still pay `6 to get to Kainakary and `12 to reach Alappuzha town. And she will still depend entirely on a Kerala State Water Transport Department (KSWTD) boat for almost every aspect of her life.

For Vijayamma and thousands of women living in water-locked villages, buses are not an easy choice. Boats are their public transport, and often their only connection to outside world.

As the state prepares to roll out free travel for women on KSRTC services, a growing demand is coming from the waterways of Alappuzha, Kollam, Ernakulam, Kannur and Kasaragod to extend the benefit to state-run boat services as well.

“We don’t get continuous work for even six months a year. Most of us depend on work in paddy fields or MGNREGA jobs, and our incomes are uncertain. Yet we end up paying a large portion of our earnings on travel,” said Vijayamma.

“I have been living here for as long as I can remember, and development has remained stagnant. If the government can provide free travel on buses, why can’t it consider the same for people who have only boats?” asked Vijayamma.