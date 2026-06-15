At boat jetties, Kerala women await their own ‘Indira Guarantee’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On Monday, even as women across the state begin travelling for free on KSRTC buses, as part of the UDF government’s promised welfare measures it labelled ‘Indira Guarantees’, Vijayamma’s routine will remain unchanged.
The 60-year-old daily wager from Kuttamangalam, near Kainakary, will continue to walk nearly an hour to reach the nearest boat jetty. She will still pay `6 to get to Kainakary and `12 to reach Alappuzha town. And she will still depend entirely on a Kerala State Water Transport Department (KSWTD) boat for almost every aspect of her life.
For Vijayamma and thousands of women living in water-locked villages, buses are not an easy choice. Boats are their public transport, and often their only connection to outside world.
As the state prepares to roll out free travel for women on KSRTC services, a growing demand is coming from the waterways of Alappuzha, Kollam, Ernakulam, Kannur and Kasaragod to extend the benefit to state-run boat services as well.
“We don’t get continuous work for even six months a year. Most of us depend on work in paddy fields or MGNREGA jobs, and our incomes are uncertain. Yet we end up paying a large portion of our earnings on travel,” said Vijayamma.
“I have been living here for as long as I can remember, and development has remained stagnant. If the government can provide free travel on buses, why can’t it consider the same for people who have only boats?” asked Vijayamma.
In Kuttamangalam, often referred to as an island village, boats are not an alternative to road transport. They are the only transport. Similar realities exist in Kandankary, Thayamkary, Ayiraveli, Chennamkary, C Block, Aruvankavu and Kuppapuram, where residents must cross waterways before they can even think of boarding a bus.
Former Kuttamangalam ward member Kavitha Sabu says the issue extends far beyond a single village. “The situation is the same across several parts of Kuttanad. Women spend a considerable portion of their earnings on travel despite relying on some of the lowest-paying jobs available. Any relief in transportation costs would directly benefit families,” she said.
The demand is not confined to Alappuzha. Across Kerala, KSWTD services connect communities that remain dependent on waterways. The department operates around 52 services in Kannur, 11 in Kasaragod, 84 in Kollam, 193 in Ernakulam and more than 300 services across Alappuzha and Kottayam.
Even in relatively urban areas, boats remain an important commuting option. The department’s high-speed Vega boat services connecting Ernakulam and Vaikom have become a preferred mode of travel for many passengers.
Residents point out that the impact of boat fares extends beyond working women. In many of the waterlocked villages, children depend on daily boat rides to reach schools and colleges, while patients, elderly residents and pregnant women rely on the services to access hospitals. Boats are also the primary means of reaching government offices, banks, markets and other essential services.
For Sabitha Joseph of Pullangadi, the issue is not merely affordability but accessibility. She eventually quit her job at a fuel station in Alappuzha town, partly because irregular boat schedules often made commuting difficult.
“When state boats are available, we always choose them because they are affordable. But when there are no services at odd hours, we have no choice but to depend on private boats, which charge much more. If at least state-run boats become free for women, it would bring huge relief to women and children,” Sabitha pointed out.
For women in islanded pockets, the argument is that if free travel is meant to empower them, the measure should reach the waterways, too.
Vital Lifeline
KSWTD ticket revenue
2024-25: Rs 10.89 cr
2023-24: Rs 10.99 cr
2022-23: Rs 10.23 cr
Boat services operated by KSWTD
Alappuzha & Kottayam: More than 300
Ernakulam: 193
Kollam: 84
Kannur: 52
Kasaragod: 11