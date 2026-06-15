BJP govt has made people second-class citizens: CPM general secretary MA Baby

MALAPPURAM: CPM general secretary M A Baby has alleged that the BJP-led Union government has turned lakhs of people into “second-class citizens” through the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, removing large numbers of voters from the rolls.

He was speaking after inaugurating the valedictory session of the EMS World Seminar at Areekode in Malappuram on Sunday. Baby claimed the RSS had gained significant influence over the governance of the country.

He described the INDIA bloc as a political platform for resisting the BJP’s alleged attempts to transform India into a ‘Hindu Rashtra’. He accused the Congress of weakening efforts to unite parties opposed to the BJP.

Despite initiatives such as Nava Keralam and efforts to build a poverty-free Kerala, the Left suffered an unexpected defeat in the assembly elections in state, he said.

Calling for introspection, he stressed the need to communicate effectively with the youth and examine factors hindering the growth of communist movements.