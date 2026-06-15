Is Guruvayur’s Punnathur Anakotta the vestige of a vanishing conservation model?

GURUVAYUR: Elephants hold a distinctive place in Kerala’s cultural life and temple traditions. A hallmark of this heritage has been the Punnathur Anakotta in Guruvayur. One of the largest elephant sanctuaries in the country, it is now the subject of an important discussion: is it time to rethink the model?

There was a time when the 18.5-acre refuge housed as many as 77 elephants. Today, the number has declined to around 34. The steady decrease over the last decade, magnified by the deaths of several elephants in recent years, has raised concern among elephant lovers and experts.

The animals’ health and living conditions have emerged as the biggest worry, with studies and experts saying prolonged chaining and limited movement can contribute to fluid retention, foot diseases, and stress related to excess body weight.

Foot-related illnesses, in particular, are a major worry. By remaining in a standing position for long hours, which is exacerbated by the muddy and damp surroundings, the elephants risk developing foot ulcers and related complications.

The health condition of one of the inhabitants, Nandan, considered among the heaviest elephants in Asia, has drawn particular attention. Former managers and mahouts associated with the sanctuary believe importance should be given not only to treatment but to diagnosis, long-term monitoring and scientific treatment protocols.

Devaswom chairman A V Gopinath told TNIE that wildlife veterinarian Dr Arun Zachariah is expected to visit the sanctuary soon and examine all the elephants. He said the devaswom will urgently implement all necessary steps to protect the temple’s elephant wealth.