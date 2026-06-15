Kerala By-elections to 30 local body seats in limbo as SEC remains headless

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearly two-and-a-half months after the office of the State Election Commissioner fell vacant, by-elections to 30 wards and divisions in local self-government institutions across Kerala remain pending, raising concerns over the functioning of the constitutional body.

The vacancy arose following the retirement of State Election Commissioner A Shajahan on March 31. The absence of an Election Commissioner since then has stalled action on complaints filed under the anti-defection law, as the commission is the authority empowered to adjudicate such matters.

“After the newly elected governing councils assumed office following the local body elections held in December last year, fresh vacancies arose due to various reasons, including deaths and resignations. As per the rules, by-elections to these seats must be conducted within six months, which means they have to be completed by the end of June,” said a senior SEC official.

The outgoing LDF government had recommended the name of M G Sanal Kumar, a district judge and then law secretary, for appointment as State Election Commissioner. The decision was taken barely a week before the announcement of the assembly elections and was among the last major cabinet decisions of the previous LDF government.