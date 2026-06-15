Kerala VCs at RSS programme draw fire from CM Satheesan, Pinarayi; BJP hits back

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The participation of three vice-chancellors (VCs) in an RSS programme attended by Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat has kicked up a row with Chief Minister V D Satheesan slamming the senior officials and Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan calling it an example of RSS’ attempt to control higher education. The BJP, meanwhile, condemned the criticisms alleging ‘political intolerance.’

Kerala University VC Mohan Kunnummal, MG University VC (in-charge) D Mavoothu and Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University VC C R Prasad participated in the lecture series, ‘100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons’ organised at Uday Palace Convention Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday as part of the RSS centenary celebrations.

Both Satheesan and Higher Education Minister Roji M John slammed the senior officials’ move and asked them to apologise to society.

Satheesan’s Facebook post followed criticism by Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan earlier in the day in which he alleged that neither CM nor UDF were responding to the critical issue.

Pointing out that participation in the event was a grievous fault on the VCs’ part, Satheesan wrote that the act does not go well with educational legacy and dignity of their designation.