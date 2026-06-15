Kerala VCs at RSS programme draw fire from CM Satheesan, Pinarayi; BJP hits back

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The participation of three vice-chancellors (VCs) in an RSS programme attended by Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat has kicked up a row with Chief Minister V D Satheesan slamming the senior officials and Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan calling it an example of RSS’ attempt to control higher education. The BJP, meanwhile, condemned the criticisms alleging ‘political intolerance.’
Kerala University VC Mohan Kunnummal, MG University VC (in-charge) D Mavoothu and Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University VC C R Prasad participated in the lecture series, ‘100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons’ organised at Uday Palace Convention Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday as part of the RSS centenary celebrations.
Both Satheesan and Higher Education Minister Roji M John slammed the senior officials’ move and asked them to apologise to society.
Satheesan’s Facebook post followed criticism by Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan earlier in the day in which he alleged that neither CM nor UDF were responding to the critical issue.
Pointing out that participation in the event was a grievous fault on the VCs’ part, Satheesan wrote that the act does not go well with educational legacy and dignity of their designation.
“By participating in an event attended by the RSS leader who speaks extreme communalism, they have tarnished the respect Kerala society has towards the designation of a vice-chancellor...The three vice-chancellors should apologise to Kerala,” he wrote.
During a press meet at the CPM headquarters earlier, Pinarayi termed the entire incident an explicit example of how RSS was trying to control higher education institutions in the state. He said secular society was watching the incident with caution.
“All this is taking place amid concerning incidents regarding saffronisation of the higher education sector...It is unclear as to why the CM, other ministers, or even UDF allies including the Muslim League are doubtful of opposing the Sangh Parivar,” he said.
The SFI, too, termed the VCs’ move a challenge to secular Kerala.
Stating that the designation of a VC was an epitome of academic and administrative neutrality, Minister Roji said such practice sent a wrong message when top officials of academic institutions function with democracy and secularism as their fundamentals.
In a Facebook post, he added that the VCs should have the decency and conscience to admit that what they did was wrong.
BJP chief condemns CM’s criticism
Responding to the criticism, BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the criticisms stemmed not from democratic thought, but rather political intolerance.
“While the CM is attacking RSS, an organisation that upholds patriotism, social service and national unity, he is sharing power with people who speak about religious politics,” he said in a press release.
BJP MLA V Muraleedharan, too, questioned the CM’s stand and said Satheesan should clarify under which rule the
VCs were considered to have erred by participating in RSS events. He also said people should not forget that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was an RSS worker and asked whether the CM would refrain from meeting him because of that association.