Meteor scientist urges youth to engage with planetary defence

KOOTTANAD: India’s first professional meteor scientist, Aswin Sekhar, has called on the country’s younger generation to actively engage with planetary defence programmes, describing them as one of the most critical scientific fields for humanity’s future.

Addressing students at the “Meet the Legend” programme organised by the Bharat Youth Club in Koottanad on Sunday, the Palakkad-born scientist stressed the need for greater investment in astronomy education and public awareness of space science.

Aswin, an astronomer affiliated with the Paris Observatory in France and a globally recognised expert in meteor science, is known for his pioneering research on meteoroid stream dynamics and near-Earth objects.

In recognition of his contributions, the International Astronomical Union (IAU) named a minor planet, (33928) Aswinsekhar, after him in 2023, making him only the sixth Indian to receive the honour. The IAU has described him as the first professional meteor astronomer from India in modern times.

Speaking to students, Aswin said educational institutions should create more opportunities for young people to explore astronomy and space sciences. “I would love to see every school and college in India equipped with a telescope, just as they have laboratories for various subjects,” he said.