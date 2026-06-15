Nipah fight faltering, lacks coordination: Pinarayi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Terming the ongoing Nipahcontainment efforts “ineffective”, Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan said the LDF would not politicise the issue as the UDF had done in the past.

“The vigilance needed to tackle an outbreak is unfortunately missing on the part of the government. Nevertheless, we extend our full support. The real problem is the lack of coordination among the authorities,” he said in a press conference at the CPM headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Pointing out that health ministers used to camp on the ground and directly assess the situation during outbreaks under the LDF government, Pinarayi said the war room has now become a place that politicians avoid.

Criticising the transfer of DHS Dr Reena K J, Pinarayi said the minister’s claim that she was moved for not cooperating with the system was unconvincing.

“It is widely understood that the transfer was prompted by her refusal to support the new government’s attempts to dismantle the transparent transfer system currently in place. We know how transfers were handled a decade ago and how lakhs of rupees changed hands in the process,” he alleged.