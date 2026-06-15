Not even 1% compromise in Nipah response: Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan

KOZHIKODE: Strongly defending the state government’s handling of the current Nipah infection, Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Sunday dismissed allegations of lapses in treatment and containment measures, while launching a sharp attack on certain officials within the health department.
The minister asserted that claims suggesting the confirmed Nipah patient was denied essential medication were completely baseless. He clarified that the antiviral drug Ribavirin had been administered on the very day the patient was admitted to the hospital.
Muraleedharan further explained that the health department had also taken prompt steps to procure Remdesivir, a drug that was not readily available anywhere in India at the time. According to the minister, the first dose was administered to patient as soon as the medication was brought to the state on Friday night.
He maintained that the health department had not compromised even “1%” in its response to the infection. He also stated that, as of now, the Nipah situation remains under control. However, he noted that the patient had reached the hospital in an extremely critical condition, which had complicated treatment efforts.
At the same time, Muraleedharan levelled serious allegations against Dr Reena, who previously served as the director of Health Services (DHS). He claimed that despite receiving information about the Nipah test result, the DHS had failed to inform him in a timely manner. He recalled that he had addressed a press conference around 5.30pm on the day in question without having access to the confirmed test result.
“How can a minister speak about a result that has not been communicated to him” he asked. According to the minister, the DHS, who was present with him at the press conference, had been aware of the test result as early as 1pm, but only informed him around 6pm.
He alleged that the official had not been fully cooperating with the government, suggesting that certain individuals within the department were engaging in activities that undermined administrative functioning.
Muraleedharan said that the transfer of Dr Reena from the DHS post was a direct consequence of such actions.
He warned that more officials could face similar action if they failed to cooperate, stressing that such administrative decisions fall within the government’s discretionary powers.
Meanwhile, the minister also responded to criticism from opposition leaders and others who questioned his absence from the Nipah-affected area during the initial stages of the response.
He explained that he had remained in Thiruvananthapuram to oversee centralised coordination of the Nipah response, and ensure effective communication among various departments and agencies involved in disease control, arguing that coordinating from the state capital was more practical and efficient during a public health emergency.
Muraleedharan also urged his political rivals not to target doctors, healthcare workers and other frontline personnel ho have been working around the clock to contain the outbreak.
No new Nipah cases reported in state; More contacts test negative
Kozhikode: The state has reported no new Nipah virus infections since the confirmation of a case in Kozhikode on June 11. Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Sunday announced that all recent test results from individuals identified through contact tracing have returned negative. The minister chaired a high-level review meeting at the Kozhikode collectorate on Sunday to assess ongoing containment and surveillance activities. Following it, the minister visited Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. A central expert team deployed to support the state’s Nipah response visited the Melevaram Urban Health Centre and the Ramanattukara Municipal Office and held discussions with health officials and local self-government representatives.