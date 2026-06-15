Not even 1% compromise in Nipah response: Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan

KOZHIKODE: Strongly defending the state government’s handling of the current Nipah infection, Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Sunday dismissed allegations of lapses in treatment and containment measures, while launching a sharp attack on certain officials within the health department.

The minister asserted that claims suggesting the confirmed Nipah patient was denied essential medication were completely baseless. He clarified that the antiviral drug Ribavirin had been administered on the very day the patient was admitted to the hospital.

Muraleedharan further explained that the health department had also taken prompt steps to procure Remdesivir, a drug that was not readily available anywhere in India at the time. According to the minister, the first dose was administered to patient as soon as the medication was brought to the state on Friday night.

He maintained that the health department had not compromised even “1%” in its response to the infection. He also stated that, as of now, the Nipah situation remains under control. However, he noted that the patient had reached the hospital in an extremely critical condition, which had complicated treatment efforts.

At the same time, Muraleedharan levelled serious allegations against Dr Reena, who previously served as the director of Health Services (DHS). He claimed that despite receiving information about the Nipah test result, the DHS had failed to inform him in a timely manner. He recalled that he had addressed a press conference around 5.30pm on the day in question without having access to the confirmed test result.