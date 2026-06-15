Rubber prices shoot up across Kerala; sparking resurgence in plantation sector

KOTTAYAM: On Manimalakkunnu, a tranquil hill just a few kilometers away from Ponkunnam town in Kanjirappally, efforts are afoot to clear the underbrush in a sprawling rubber plantation, making it ready for tapping.

Once cleared, the installation of a rain-guarding facility will commence, a technique to cover the tapping panel of the tree during the rainy season. After a decade-long hiatus, Sabeena Basheer, the owner of this 10-acre plantation, has decided to resume tapping, motivated by all-time high prices of natural rubber.

Such sights are becoming increasingly common in the plantation belts of Kottayam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts ever since the domestic prices started setting new records by the day. According to the daily Rubber Board statistics, the price of ribbed smoked sheet rubber grade 4 (RSS-4) stood at Rs 271 per kg as on Saturday, marking the highest price ever recorded in the Indian market. While experts attribute this surge to a combination of factors, the rubber plantation sector in Kerala is witnessing a resurgence after a decade of stagnation.

In rubber growing areas across the state, including in Malabar, over 90% of growers have either started tapping or are preparing to do so. However, a large section of growers said they are currently not benefiting from the price rise as they have either not rain-guarded their trees for tapping or have faced disruptions in tapping due to the heavy rain.

“Rain-guarding has been delayed in many plantations due to a scarcity of raw materials such as plastic and bitumen-based adhesives, an impact of the West Asia crisis. Almost all growers are planning to do so once the current spell of rain subsides,” said Shajimon Jose, president, Chirakkadavu Rubber Producers’ Society (RPS).