Census 2027: Self-enumeration phase begins on June 16

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ‘self-enumeration’ phase of the House listing and Housing Census, which forms the first phase of Census 2027, will be held in Kerala from June 16 to June 30.
During the period, citizens can fill out and submit the census details themselves on the portal https://se.census.gov.in. These details will be verified by the enumerator during the house visit phase from July 1 to July 30.
Addressing the media, K Biju, the state nodal officer for census operations, said full data protection and privacy will be ensured in the exercise, Only the aggregate data will be published and individual information will not be disclosed.
Explaining the process, Mitra T, director of Census Operations-Kerala, said the portal will generate an 11-digit ‘SE ID’ after submission of the details online by the public.
“This ‘SE ID’ should be shared with the enumerator during the house-to-house visit. This will make the enumeration process easier for both the public and enumerators,” she said. Online self enumeration has been introduced for the first time in the country as Census 2027 is the country’s maiden digital census.
A total of 33 questions have been notified for the first phase. Census officials have sought the cooperation of the public in providing “accurate, unambiguous” information in response to the questions.
A total of 61,282 enumerators and 10,189 supervisors -- mostly teachers and other government employees -- have been mobilised for the house visit exercise. The enumerators, will use a mobile app for data collection and the entire operation will be managed through a dedicated web portal, the Census Management and Monitoring System.
India’s first digital census
Self-enumeration phase runs from June 16-30
Citizens can submit details at https://se.census.gov.in
Enumerators will verify the data during the house visit phase from July 1 to 30
61,282 enumerators deployed across Kerala
Two-phase exercise
Census 2027 is being done in two phases. Phase I consists of the House Listing and Housing Census, which will take place in Kerala from July 1 to 30. Phase II, which includes Population Enumeration, will be held in February 2027.
The Directorate of Census Operations, Kerala, will coordinate census activities with the government. The director of census operations will be the chief principal census officer. The general administration secretary has been designated as the state nodal officer.
At the district-level, district collectors are the principal census officers responsible for the census operations. A toll-free helpline, 1855, will be operational soon, officials said.