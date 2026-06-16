Census 2027: Self-enumeration phase begins on June 16

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ‘self-enumeration’ phase of the House listing and Housing Census, which forms the first phase of Census 2027, will be held in Kerala from June 16 to June 30.

During the period, citizens can fill out and submit the census details themselves on the portal https://se.census.gov.in. These details will be verified by the enumerator during the house visit phase from July 1 to July 30.

Addressing the media, K Biju, the state nodal officer for census operations, said full data protection and privacy will be ensured in the exercise, Only the aggregate data will be published and individual information will not be disclosed.

Explaining the process, Mitra T, director of Census Operations-Kerala, said the portal will generate an 11-digit ‘SE ID’ after submission of the details online by the public.

“This ‘SE ID’ should be shared with the enumerator during the house-to-house visit. This will make the enumeration process easier for both the public and enumerators,” she said. Online self enumeration has been introduced for the first time in the country as Census 2027 is the country’s maiden digital census.

A total of 33 questions have been notified for the first phase. Census officials have sought the cooperation of the public in providing “accurate, unambiguous” information in response to the questions.

A total of 61,282 enumerators and 10,189 supervisors -- mostly teachers and other government employees -- have been mobilised for the house visit exercise. The enumerators, will use a mobile app for data collection and the entire operation will be managed through a dedicated web portal, the Census Management and Monitoring System.