CMRL Exalogic case: Company MD Sasidharan Kartha’s son, wife appear before ED in Kochi for questioning

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has expanded its investigation into alleged financial transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd. (CMRL) and Exalogic Solutions, bringing companies linked to businessman Sashidharan Kartha and his family under closer scrutiny.

As part of the ongoing probe, CMRL managing director Saran S Kartha and Jaya S Kartha, wife of Sashidharan Kartha and director of Empower India Capital Investments Pvt Ltd, appeared before the ED’s Kochi office on Tuesday for questioning. Both arrived with a trolley bag, sources said.

Officials have reportedly directed CMRL to submit financial records spanning the past 15 years. Investigators are said to have collected and examined key documents during the session.

According to sources, the agency is now examining not only transactions between CMRL and Exalogic but also the role of related entities, including Nipuna International Pvt Ltd and Empower India Capital Investments Pvt Ltd, both linked to the Kartha family.

Investigators are probing loans worth Rs 50 lakh extended by Empower India Capital Investments Pvt Ltd to Exalogic in two instalments, including why a second loan was sanctioned despite an alleged default in repayment of the first.