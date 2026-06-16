CMRL probe: ED quizzes businessman’s daughter

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned Shibi S Kartha, daughter of businessman Sashidharan Kartha, as part of its investigation into alleged financial irregularities at Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL).

Shibi, a director of Nipuna International Pvt Ltd, came to the ED’s Kochi office around 11am. The firm’s other directors are Saran S Kartha, son of Sashidharan Kartha, and Anil Ananda Panicker. Shibi is the first person to be questioned at the ED’s Kochi office since it launched the latest round of investigation.

Nipuna International had been engaged in transporting CMRL’s raw materials and finished products. Sources said ED is examining whether transactions involving the company complied with statutory procedures, despite it being a sister concern of CMRL.

The ED had planned to begin the current phase of questioning with Veena T, daughter of former CM Pinarayi Vijayan. However, she informed the agency that she would be unable to make it due to health issues. She has now been summoned on June 17.

Action after May 27 raid

Shibi Kartha’s questioning follows ED’s searches conducted on May 27 at multiple locations, including Nipuna’s office at Kalamassery and the residence of Anil Panicker. The ED reportedly recovered several documents related to CMRL’s financial dealings.