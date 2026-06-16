CPM suspends Padmakumar

PATHANAMTHITTA: In a decision that appears to balance disciplinary action with political caution, the CPM on Monday suspended senior leader and former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar amid widespread speculation that the leadership was preparing for the harshest action against him in connection with the Sabarimala gold theft controversy.

Over the past several weeks, pressure has been mounting within the party, particularly from a section of Pathanamthitta district committee members, for the expulsion of Padmakumar, who was jailed for nearly three-and-a-half months in the sensational case. The issue had also become politically sensitive following criticism that CPM had delayed action despite mounting allegations and public scrutiny.

Announcing the decision, CPM district secretary Raju Abraham said the Pathanamthitta district committee, in the presence of senior leaders T M Thomas Isaac and Saji Cherian, has approved Padmakumar’s suspension.

Isaac said the party had examined Padmakumar’s reply to an earlier show-cause notice and found it unsatisfactory. “Based on that assessment, the committee decided to suspend him from the party and issue a detailed chargesheet letter seeking further clarification.

It will also take into account the findings of the special investigation team (SIT) once its report and charges are available,” Isaac told reporters after the meeting. He said Padmakumar has been suspended from all party positions.

Isaac clarified that the suspension was an interim disciplinary measure.