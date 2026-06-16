CPM suspends Padmakumar

PATHANAMTHITTA: In a decision that appears to balance disciplinary action with political caution, the CPM on Monday suspended senior leader and former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar amid widespread speculation that the leadership was preparing for the harshest action against him in connection with the Sabarimala gold theft controversy.
Over the past several weeks, pressure has been mounting within the party, particularly from a section of Pathanamthitta district committee members, for the expulsion of Padmakumar, who was jailed for nearly three-and-a-half months in the sensational case. The issue had also become politically sensitive following criticism that CPM had delayed action despite mounting allegations and public scrutiny.
Announcing the decision, CPM district secretary Raju Abraham said the Pathanamthitta district committee, in the presence of senior leaders T M Thomas Isaac and Saji Cherian, has approved Padmakumar’s suspension.
Isaac said the party had examined Padmakumar’s reply to an earlier show-cause notice and found it unsatisfactory. “Based on that assessment, the committee decided to suspend him from the party and issue a detailed chargesheet letter seeking further clarification.
It will also take into account the findings of the special investigation team (SIT) once its report and charges are available,” Isaac told reporters after the meeting. He said Padmakumar has been suspended from all party positions.
Isaac clarified that the suspension was an interim disciplinary measure.
CPM has nothing to fear, says Isaac
“A detailed note seeking explanations on specific allegations will be issued and further action will be decided based on his response,” said Isaac. “If the allegations are found to be serious, stronger action, including expulsion from party, remains a possibility,” he said.
Rejecting reports that the party was acting out of fear of possible disclosures by Padmakumar through his ‘autobiography’, Isaac said the CPM has “nothing to fear” and that anyone is free to reveal whatever they wished.
He said allegations of Padmakumar being taken away from Sabarimala to facilitate the entry of women was addressed by Pinarayi Vijayan himself. “A citizen has the right to write an autobiograhy, let him do it,” he quipped.
The Padmakumar issue figured prominently during the party’s recent state committee meeting held to review its assembly election setback, where leaders concluded that the failure to act against him also contributed to the poll outcome.
However, Isaac said the issue may be one among the reasons behind the poll debacle. He noted that there was considerable sentiment within the party that action against Padmakumar should have been taken earlier.
However, he stressed that disciplinary procedures must be followed, including giving the leader an opportunity to respond to specific charges, before a final decision is made.