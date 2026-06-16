Dissent hits League in Kozhikode over appointments, charges of favouritism

KOZHIKODE: The IUML in Kozhikode is facing severe internal criticism over a series of controversial appointments, with two recent postings, one involving the personal assistant of an MLA and another concerning a government pleader post, triggering discussions about transparency, merit and internal consultation within the party.

Controversy erupted after Kozhikode South MLA V K Fyzal Babu appointed E Abuthahir, an activist associated with NGO Union, as his personal assistant. The district Youth League and State Employees Union (SEU), the service organisation affiliated with IUML, strongly opposed the move.

In a complaint to the district leadership, SEU leaders alleged that Abuthahir had been an active functionary of the NGO Union for nearly a decade and consistently worked against the interests of the employee wing. They questioned how an individual perceived as politically and organisationally opposed to the party’s service structures could be entrusted with such a key position.