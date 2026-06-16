Dissent hits League in Kozhikode over appointments, charges of favouritism

KOZHIKODE: The IUML in Kozhikode is facing severe internal criticism over a series of controversial appointments, with two recent postings, one involving the personal assistant of an MLA and another concerning a government pleader post, triggering discussions about transparency, merit and internal consultation within the party.
Controversy erupted after Kozhikode South MLA V K Fyzal Babu appointed E Abuthahir, an activist associated with NGO Union, as his personal assistant. The district Youth League and State Employees Union (SEU), the service organisation affiliated with IUML, strongly opposed the move.
In a complaint to the district leadership, SEU leaders alleged that Abuthahir had been an active functionary of the NGO Union for nearly a decade and consistently worked against the interests of the employee wing. They questioned how an individual perceived as politically and organisationally opposed to the party’s service structures could be entrusted with such a key position.
Members of the Kozhikode South constituency committee are also reported to have conveyed their objections to Fyzal. However, critics claim he has proceeded with the appointment. Another appointment — of P A Nishad, husband of Youth League national secretary Najma Tabsheera, as government pleader under the Muslim League quota — has added to the unrest. Members in party-related social media groups questioned whether merit and experience had been adequately considered in the selection process.
Some wondered what distinguished Nishad from numerous experienced lawyers who had been seeking government appointments. Others sarcastically remarked that the development represented a new form of political favouritism in which influential leaders’ family members appeared to enjoy preferential treatment.
Supporters of Nishad, however, argued that the criticism is being driven more by factional rivalries than by genuine concerns over qualifications.
Criticism erupts
A controversy erupted after Kozhikode South MLA V K Fyzal Babu appointed E Abuthahir, an activist associated with NGO Union, as his personal assistant.
The appointment of P A Nishad, husband of Youth League national secretary Najma Tabsheera, as government pleader added to the unrest