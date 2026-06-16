Five arrested for attempting to outrage woman's modesty in Kerala

KOCHI: Five youths were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attacking a young woman and attempting to outrage her modesty while she was returning home after work in the early hours of Sunday.

The accused were identified as Ajith (19), Advaith (20), Tomy Shaji (19), Arjun Sanil (20), and Ashwin Raghu (20), all natives of the Marady area in Muvattupuzha.

According to police, the incident occurred around midnight on June 15. The woman, an employee of a clinic on the Piravom route, was walking to the KSRTC bus stand after completing her duty when the accused, who arrived on motorcycles, allegedly followed her near 130 Junction with the intention of outraging her modesty.

When the woman attempted to flee, the accused allegedly tried to knock her down using their motorcycles. She managed to escape by boarding a lorry passing through the area. The accused then allegedly chased the vehicle for nearly 15 kilometres while carrying deadly weapons and attempted to intercept it.

They reportedly retreated only after spotting a police jeep. The arrests were made by a special investigation team led by Muvattupuzha Inspector Anil George. The accused were later produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is underway.