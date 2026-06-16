Five held for kidnapping, assaulting youth in Kerala's Tripunithura

KOCHI: Five persons were arrested by the Hill Palace police on Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping and brutally assaulting a 30-year-old man in Tripunithura.

The arrested have been identified as Jose, a native of Tripunithura; Arun, a native of Ambadimala; Akshay, a native of Mamala village; Umesh, a native of Ambadimala; and Aneesh, a native of Tripunithura.

According to the police, the accused suspected that the victim had informed the Excise Department about their activities. On the night of June 13, they allegedly spotted him at Thiruvankulam and assaulted him.

The victim was then forcibly taken in a car to Arun's house, where he was subjected to further assault.

The accused later released the victim. On June 15, the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint. Following an investigation, the Hill Palace police arrested all five accused on Tuesday.

The accused have been booked for kidnapping, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation, among other offences. They were later produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.