In New York’s enthralling theatre scene, a Kottayam man’s dream plays out

KOCHI: A shapeshifter. That’s an apt way to describe Hari Bhaskar, a 27-year-old Malayali actor who is living out his dream in New York’s bustling theatre scene.

He is sometimes Sir Andrew in Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, but in a punk-pop way; sometimes he is Dr Andre Cox with some secrets in Dummy Detective, and then he goes on to play an Iranian in a play about two homosexual lovers during a tumultuous period in the country’s history. He moves in and out of characters with a rare eloquence, and ever-changing accents to boot.

Hari’s tryst with acting began long back in his homeland. He was a student of Kottayam’s famous Pallikoodam at the time. “I would say the school’s environment nurtured the artist in me.” Amid the busy schedule of rehearsals and shootings, the young man from Kudamaloor, Kottayam, still recalls his early days in theatre.

“I grew up in Dubai till I was 12. So when I joined Pallikoodam, my Malayalam wasn’t that good. My English was. So in English plays, I always got a role, and in 11th grade I played the lead in a school production of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar.’”

That was when he fell in love with the euphoria of being on stage. “Anyway, I couldn’t play sports or paint. Nor was I studious. However, I did try my hand at cricket after watching a spell-bounding innings of Sachin Tendulkar. But being on stage was my true love.”