In wage-delay affected Attappadi, a ‘stitch in time’ could help students

ATTAPPADI: It’s been two weeks since schools opened for the new academic year, yet dozens of tribal children in Attappadi are yet to return to their classrooms.

Their absence is not due to illness or lack of interest in education.

Instead, it stems from a heart-breaking reality: their families do not have the money to even stitch school uniforms from cloth provided by the government for free.

At Agali Government LPS alone, at least 26 students have not attended classes this year despite receiving uniform cloth. The situation is no different in several tribal hamlets in Pudur and Sholayur panchayats, where families are struggling to survive amid a prolonged delay in distributing wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

“For hundreds of tribal households, the employment guarantee scheme is the only dependable source of income. However, wages have remained unpaid for the past five months, pushing already vulnerable communities into deeper financial distress,” said officials with the MGNREGA.

Apart from the Union government’s assured 100 days of work, the state government had promised 100 days’ wages for the tribal people here. A day’s work can fetch Rs 369.

“We receive ration rice, wheat, sugar and kerosene. But we have no income even to cook a decent curry or sabji for our children,” says Bindu, of the Kurumba community, as she joined 55 other women at the meeting by Pudur panchayat to explain the delay in payments.