Kerala court orders fresh probe against EP Jayarajan over flight protest assault allegations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rejecting the police report that had given CPM leader EP Jayarajan a clean chit, Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Thiruvananthapuram has ordered a fresh investigation into allegations that he assaulted Youth Congress members during an in-flight protest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The court directed the police to conduct a fresh probe and submit a report. The court also rejected the Valiyathura police report which had concluded that no case could be registered against Jayarajan.

The complaint was filed by Youth Congress members, including Farseen Majeed, who alleged that Jayarajan assaulted them when they protested against the Chief Minister aboard an IndiGo flight in 2022.

While investigating the complaint, the police had recommended that the case be closed. However, the court held that the complaint could not be dismissed and ordered an investigation into the allegations against both Jayarajan and his gunman, Anilkumar.

With the court refusing to accept the police findings, Jayarajan will once again face scrutiny in connection with the high-profile incident. Following the order, police are expected to revisit all aspects of the case from the beginning. Fresh statements, including that of Jayarajan, may be recorded as part of the renewed probe. The investigation against Jayarajan will proceed parallel to the case already pending against the Youth Congress members over the flight protest.