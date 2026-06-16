Malayali charter flight company Halo Airways launches services connecting FIFA 2026 host cities

KOCHI: Charter flight company Halo Airways, founded by a Malayali, is attracting attention for launching exclusive charter services connecting the host cities of the FIFA World Cup 2026 across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Regarding the initiative, Halo Airways Founder and CEO Shoby T Paul stated in New York that the company has initially allocated four aircraft for World Cup operations, with plans to add capacity based on demand and operational requirements.

"Operating from India, we have been serving domestic destinations as well as key international markets across Europe, the Far East and the Middle East for several years. With the excitement surrounding FIFA World Cup 2026 building rapidly, we are witnessing significant demand for reliable charter services across the United States, Canada and Mexico. This expansion marks a major milestone for Indian private aviation. By successfully navigating complex transcontinental routes, Halo Airways is demonstrating that Indian operators can meet the highest international standards of safety, regulatory compliance and operational excellence in North American airspace," he said.