Malayali charter flight company Halo Airways launches services connecting FIFA 2026 host cities

KOCHI: Charter flight company Halo Airways, founded by a Malayali, is attracting attention for launching exclusive charter services connecting the host cities of the FIFA World Cup 2026 across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Regarding the initiative, Halo Airways Founder and CEO Shoby T Paul stated in New York that the company has initially allocated four aircraft for World Cup operations, with plans to add capacity based on demand and operational requirements.
"Operating from India, we have been serving domestic destinations as well as key international markets across Europe, the Far East and the Middle East for several years. With the excitement surrounding FIFA World Cup 2026 building rapidly, we are witnessing significant demand for reliable charter services across the United States, Canada and Mexico. This expansion marks a major milestone for Indian private aviation. By successfully navigating complex transcontinental routes, Halo Airways is demonstrating that Indian operators can meet the highest international standards of safety, regulatory compliance and operational excellence in North American airspace," he said.
To facilitate smooth World Cup operations, Halo Airways has established strategic partnerships in the United States and Canada. Among them is Miami-based Royalty Aviation Group, operating from North Perry Airport (KHWO) in Pembroke Pines, Greater Miami, Florida, led by Captain Vibin Vincent.
The local partners will provide logistical assistance, regulatory support and comprehensive ground-handling services. "Our partnerships will ensure seamless movement for elite passengers travelling between host cities amid demanding tournament schedules," Paul added.
To cater to diverse customer requirements, including international VVIPs, corporate sponsors and football enthusiasts, Halo Airways has deployed a versatile, multi-tier fleet capable of handling both short regional sectors and long-haul luxury travel.
At the entry level, the fleet includes the seven-seater Cessna Citation CJ2 and the eight-passenger Embraer Phenom 300, both operated by two pilots.
For mid-range requirements, Halo Airways offers the Cessna Citation X, which accommodates nine passengers, a cabin attendant, and two pilots. For premium long-range operations, the flagship Gulfstream G550 provides an ultra-luxurious travel experience for up to 13 passengers, supported by a dedicated cabin crew and two pilots.
Halo Airways' World Cup network directly connects major tournament hubs across North America. In the United States, services will operate through New York (JFK), Miami, Los Angeles, Seattle-Tacoma, Boston Logan, Dallas-Fort Worth and Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson. In Canada, operations will extend through Toronto and Vancouver, while in Mexico, the airline will connect through Mexico City International Airport.
While the FIFA World Cup represents Halo Airways' most ambitious international deployment to date, the company has built a strong reputation in handling high-profile travel assignments in India.
Established in 2012, with a registered office in Kochi and operational base in Bengaluru, the company has provided aircraft services to several distinguished dignitaries, government leaders, business executives, and prominent personalities.
The company has also served numerous leading corporate executives and business leaders across industries, many of whom utilise its services under long-term contractual arrangements. "We offer one of the fastest turnaround times in Bengaluru and Mumbai—often within two hours—along with highly competitive charter packages. This has made Halo Airways a preferred choice among corporate leaders and distinguished travellers. Our team specialises in managing complex, time-sensitive itineraries while delivering the highest standards of safety, discretion and personalised service," Paul said.
Industry observers believe Halo Airways' entry into FIFA World Cup operations underscores the growing global capabilities of India's private aviation sector. By deploying its fleet on one of the world's biggest sporting stages, the company is positioning Indian aviation as an emerging force in the international luxury travel market.
For more information: www.haloairways.com E-mail: info@haloairways.com