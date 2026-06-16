NH66 nears completion; NATPAC flags emerging safety risks

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the six-laning of National Highway 66 promises to transform mobility across Kerala, the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) has raised a red flag over emerging safety risks on the upgraded corridor, warning that the state’s road users are yet to adapt to a high-speed, multi-lane highway environment.

NATPAC has identified a series of behavioural, operational and design-related concerns along the 678-km long NH66 that could lead to a rise in severe crashes and fatalities once the highway becomes fully operational unless proactive interventions are implemented.

NATPAC director Asha Latha R told TNIE that one of the biggest challenges is that motorists and pedestrians in Kerala are largely unfamiliar with expressway-like conditions. “People in Kerala are not used to high-speed traffic.

There is a general tendency to treat highways like ordinary roads, including crossing them at will. This is the first time the state is experiencing such a high-speed corridor, and adapting road-user behaviour will be critical,” she said.

NATPAC has identified overspeeding as a major concern on stretches already open to traffic. The wider carriageway and improved road geometry have encouraged motorists to drive faster, while many continue to follow driving habits developed on the state’s traditionally congested roads.