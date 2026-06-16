Nipah patient gets second antibody dose, remains on ventilator

KOZHIKODE: The state’s lone Nipah patient from Kozhikode continues in critical care with doctors at the Medical College Hospital (MCH) administering another dose of monoclonal antibody therapy, Health Minister K Muraleedharan said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Kerala breathed a little easy as no new Nipah cases were detected in the district on the day. Officials also said no one else was added to the patient’s contact list. However, authorities remain on high alert.

Muraleedharan said the patient, who remains on ventilator support, was administered the second dose of the antibody in accordance with the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“The second test result of a healthcare worker who was included in the patient’s primary contact list came back negative,” he said, adding that of the seven people under observation at the MCH, two – the patient’s closest relatives – were discharged the day before after their symptoms subsided. Both had earlier tested negative for Nipah infection, he said.

Another close relative in quarantine was admitted to the MCH on June 15 for observation. Samples taken from another healthcare worker who was in the patient’s contact list have been sent for testing. At present, 103 people are under surveillance. Six are under observation at the MCH.