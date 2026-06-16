‘Priyadarshini’ change will reflect in every household: CM Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF government officially rolled out its flagship ‘Priyadarshini’ free travel scheme for women and transgender persons on Monday, fulfilling a key election promise within a month of taking office.

Inaugurating the scheme at Thiruvananthapuram Central KSRTC Complex, Chief Minister V D Satheesan expressed “immense joy” for having fulfilled a promise he made to the people.

“I am starting this bus journey with the immense joy of having fulfilled the promise made to the people during the election time,” Satheesan said. “This is no ordinary bus ride; it marks the start of a journey that upholds the self-respect of women in Kerala and guides them towards self-reliance and financial security.” He emphasised that the project was a calculated socio-economic driver rather than a mere favour.

Women and transgender persons irrespective of age or income can avail unlimited free rides on KSRTC ordinary services under ‘Priyadarshini’, the first instalment of the government’s five ‘Indira Guarantees’.

“The transformation brought about by the Priyadarshini scheme will reflect in every household, especially in the lives of tens of thousands of women who have to travel several kilometers daily for their work,” he said. “Let the money they spend on tickets turn into small savings for them. It will boost their self-confidence and mental strength.”