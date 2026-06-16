‘Priyadarshini’ change will reflect in every household: CM Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF government officially rolled out its flagship ‘Priyadarshini’ free travel scheme for women and transgender persons on Monday, fulfilling a key election promise within a month of taking office.
Inaugurating the scheme at Thiruvananthapuram Central KSRTC Complex, Chief Minister V D Satheesan expressed “immense joy” for having fulfilled a promise he made to the people.
“I am starting this bus journey with the immense joy of having fulfilled the promise made to the people during the election time,” Satheesan said. “This is no ordinary bus ride; it marks the start of a journey that upholds the self-respect of women in Kerala and guides them towards self-reliance and financial security.” He emphasised that the project was a calculated socio-economic driver rather than a mere favour.
Women and transgender persons irrespective of age or income can avail unlimited free rides on KSRTC ordinary services under ‘Priyadarshini’, the first instalment of the government’s five ‘Indira Guarantees’.
“The transformation brought about by the Priyadarshini scheme will reflect in every household, especially in the lives of tens of thousands of women who have to travel several kilometers daily for their work,” he said. “Let the money they spend on tickets turn into small savings for them. It will boost their self-confidence and mental strength.”
Though the project carries an annual financial burden of `800 crore, Satheesan, who also holds the finance portfolio ahead of Friday’s state budget, assured the public that it would not push KSRTC into financial distress.
On the apprehensions raised by private bus operators, the CM promised to back them if the scheme impacts them. “They are part of the public transport system, too. I understand that they are in a crisis. They have my word that we will create a supportive ecosystem for them,” he said.
On the occasion, Transport Minister C P John spoke about incorporating local bodies’ support to improve public transport and expanding KSRTC’s fleet through corporate sponsorships.
Opposition boycott
Following the inaugural ceremony, CM V D Satheesan and his cabinet colleagues rode a KSRTC bus driven by V P Sheela, Kerala’s first woman driver recruited through the PSC. The opposition CPM boycotted the event.
Rest easy, CM tells private buses
On concerns raised by private bus operators, Satheesan promised to back them if the scheme impacts them. “They are part of the public transport system, too. I understand that they are in a crisis. They have my word that we will create a supportive ecosystem for them,” the CM said.
Joke or jibe?
The CM said when a woman asked him what to do with her savings, he advised her to join a chit fund. Extending the scheme to men won’t increase household savings the same way, he joked.
No ordinary services converted: KSRTC
Dismissing allegations that ordinary buses were covertly converted into ‘City Fast’ buses to deny women free travel, KSRTC officials on Monday said all existing ordinary services operating prior to the launch would continue to exist. A confusion arose after KSRTC began labelling ‘City Fast’ buses separately while pasting ‘Priyadarshini’ stickers on ordinary buses offering free rides. The carrier said the labelling aimed at helping women distinguish between eligible and ineligible services. In Thiruvananthapuram city, KSRTC operates 384 City Fast buses alongside 687 ordinary buses servicing the district.
Plea in Kerala HC against free travel scheme
A petition has been filed before the Kerala High Court against the government order introducing the ‘Priyadarshini’ scheme. The petitioner, Muhammed Firdouz of Kochi, alleged that the scheme has neither an income criterion nor a residential qualification and would cost the exchequer approximately J2 crore a day and around J800 crore a year. He said a scheme originating in an election manifesto, announced immediately after the swearing-in ceremony, and later formalised through a Government Order, without a single line of policy reasoning, cannot claim the protection of any constitutional provision.