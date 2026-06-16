Two more Shigella deaths in Kerala, toll rises to five

KOZHIKODE: A seven-year-old boy from Malappuram district died on Monday while receiving treatment at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital for Shigella infection. The latest fatality has pushed the state’s Shigella death toll to four this year, intensifying concerns among health authorities over the continued spread of the bacterial disease.

The deceased child, Arjav, a native of Kodur near Pookkottur in Malappuram, had been undergoing treatment at the Mother and Child Care Centre at the medical college. He was admitted on June 12 after developing high fever and acute diarrhoea. Despite receiving intensive care, his health deteriorated and died of the infection.

Meanwhile, the postmortem examination report of a 43-year-old man from Mapranam in Irinjalakkuda has revealed that Shigella infection was the cause of his death. He was admitted to a private hospital in Kodakara with severe stomach pain and died on June 13, 2026. Though symptoms showed signs of bacterial infection, the autopsy report confirmed Shegellosis. The source of the infection remains unknown.

Statewide cases climb to 138

The latest fatality comes at a time when Kerala is witnessing a steady increase in shigellosis cases. Three fresh cases were reported in Kozhikode on Monday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state this year to 138.