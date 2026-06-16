Virtual queue on trial basis at Guruvayur temple, says minister

GURUVAYUR: A virtual queue system will be introduced on a trial basis at Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple to provide devotees with a smoother and more organised darshan experience, Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan has said. He was speaking to reporters after a review meeting held in Guruvayur in the presence of Devaswom Board members and heads of various departments.
The objective is to efficiently manage the increasing crowd of devotees and reduce waiting time. The minister said modern facilities required for pilgrims will be developed to transform Guruvayur, Sabarimala and Kottiyoor temples into the country’s leading pilgrimage destinations.
“As part of temple development, a comprehensive master plan will be prepared. Land acquisition procedures required for development will be accelerated. Officials have been asked to complete the process within nine months. Obstacles in implementation will be resolved through talks. The aim is to bring temple development projects into execution within three years, he said.
The minister also made a firm statement regarding temple property protection. Efforts will be strengthened to reclaim temple land that has come under unauthorized possession. He asserted that “not even a single piece of Guruvayurappan’s land will be allowed to be lost.”
Regarding the Devaswom’s cattle shelter at Vengad Goshala, the minister announced that an expert committee would be formed to study and resolve existing issues. Muraleedharan also made significant announcements regarding Punnathur Anakotta, which has recently become a subject of public discussion.
Facilities will be created to protect the 75 elephants sheltered there, he said. Measures will also be taken to preserve Punnathur Kovilakam as a historical monument. In addition, infrastructure and living conditions for elephants will be improved, and expert services will be sought to treat health issues, including foot disease, in elephants.
The meeting was attended by Devaswom chairman A V Gopinath, devaswom secretary M G Rajamanikyam, Devaswom Board members Mallisseri Parameswaran Namboothiripad, C Manoj, Manoj B Nair, M U Shinija, collector Shikha Surendran, who is holding charge as administrator, along with revenue and devaswom officials and heads of various departments.