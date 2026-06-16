Virtual queue on trial basis at Guruvayur temple, says minister

GURUVAYUR: A virtual queue system will be introduced on a trial basis at Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple to provide devotees with a smoother and more organised darshan experience, Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan has said. He was speaking to reporters after a review meeting held in Guruvayur in the presence of Devaswom Board members and heads of various departments.

The objective is to efficiently manage the increasing crowd of devotees and reduce waiting time. The minister said modern facilities required for pilgrims will be developed to transform Guruvayur, Sabarimala and Kottiyoor temples into the country’s leading pilgrimage destinations.

“As part of temple development, a comprehensive master plan will be prepared. Land acquisition procedures required for development will be accelerated. Officials have been asked to complete the process within nine months. Obstacles in implementation will be resolved through talks. The aim is to bring temple development projects into execution within three years, he said.