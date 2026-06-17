74 corruption cases against public servants stalled over pending prosecution sanctions in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the anti-corruption posturing of the LDF and UDF governments, 74 cases involving public servants are awaiting the government’s sanction, hindering the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau from initiating prosecution proceedings.

Some of the cases are as old as eight years and the files have been kept in VACB’s cold storage after the government sat on prosecution requests indefinitely.

As per Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, courts cannot take cognisance of corruption cases involving public servants without sanction from the competent government authority.

Government sources said about 72 cases pertained to state officers, while the other cases were related to an All India Service (AIS) official and a Group B officer. In the case of AIS and Group B officials, prosecution sanction should be granted by the Union government. However, sources said, requests seeking sanction have not been sent by the state government to the Centre.