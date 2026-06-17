Census 2027 goes digital with online self-enumeration option

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Gone are the days when households had to sit and wait for an enumerator’s knock on the door. With Census 2027, India’s first digital Census, citizens can now self-enumerate online, marking a major shift in the way the country conducts the population count.

With Kerala being one of the most digitally literate states, officials expect a sizeable number of households with internet access and basic digital skills to opt for self-enumeration. The facility, introduced to make the process faster, more efficient and accessible, will remain open till June 30. It is not mandatory.

So, how does it work? The respondent, ideally the head of the household, enters the particulars on behalf of the family on the portal https://se.census.gov.in. Any other member of the household can also do so on behalf of the family head.

Census 2027 is being conducted in two phases. Phase I consists of the House Listing and Housing Census, also known as House Listing Operations, which will take place in Kerala from July 1 to July 30. Phase II, which includes Population Enumeration, will be held in February 2027. At present, respondents need to fill in details relating to House Listing Operations only.

The particulars sought at this stage include the number of married couples in the household, the gender of the head of the household, materials used for flooring and roofing, cereal consumption, access to basic amenities and vehicle ownership, among others.

“House Listing Operations is the first phase of the Census and is conducted prior to population enumeration. It involves a complete listing of all buildings, census houses and households in the country,” explained Mithra T, Director of Census Operations, Kerala.

She said the purpose is to collect baseline information on housing conditions and amenities that are useful for policy planning.