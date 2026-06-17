CM Satheesan's budget faces Kerala’s fiscal reality

KOCHI: When Chief Minister V D Satheesan, who holds the finance portfolio, presents the UDF government’s maiden budget on June 19, he will walk a tightrope between political compassion and fiscal prudence.

The Congress-led government has sought to define itself through what senior officials describe as “good governance with empathy.”

This was evident in some of its earliest decisions, including raising the monthly honorarium of ASHA workers to Rs 12,000 and monthly remuneration of Anganwadi workers, helpers and ayahs by Rs 1,000.

Sources in the CMO say the same philosophy will underpin Satheesan’s first budget. Yet, economists caution that empathy comes at a time when Kerala’s finances offer little room for manoeuvre.

“The first few decisions of the government have certainly created a good vibe,” says development economist K P Kannan, former director of the Centre for Development Studies.

“But the budget cannot be entirely different from the one passed by the previous government. Satheesan can make changes, but there is no way he can alter committed expenditure.”

He says the government’s promise of free travel for women in KSRTC ordinary buses alone will require an annual allocation of over Rs 800 crore. Beyond that lies the larger challenge of inherited liabilities.