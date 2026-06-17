Discolouration of sreekovil roof sparks concern

PATHANAMTHITTA: An unusual discolouration on the gold-plated roof of the sreekovil at Sabarimala has triggered an inspection by senior temple and devaswom officials, including the Thiruvabharanam Commissioner.

The colour variation (dark patch) was noticed on a section of the roof, raising initial concerns that some liquid may have been poured onto the gold-plated surface. Following the discovery, a team of officials conducted a detailed examination of the affected area.

Dismissing concerns over any deliberate attempt to damage or discolour the roof, the TDB officials said more examinations are under way. “An inspection has confirmed that it was not any chemical substance. Further examinations are under way,” he said.

According to preliminary findings, the discolouration is believed to have been caused by ghee flowing onto the roof. Officials suspect that ghee offered by devotees as part of temple rituals may have spilled and spread over the gold plating, resulting in the visible change in colour. However, authorities are continuing their investigation to ascertain the exact cause. The matter is being treated with utmost seriousness, particularly in the backdrop of the ongoing SIT probe into the alleged Sabarimala gold theft case.

The inspection comes days after the SIT carried out a detailed examination at Sannidhanam as part of its investigation. The team reportedly inspected various structures after obtaining special permission from the Kerala High Court.