El Nino impact evident as Kerala records 7 pc less rain

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The southwest monsoon has lost momentum with the state recording a rainfall deficit of 7%, raising concerns over the impact of El Nino.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kerala received 283.3 mm of rainfall between June 1 and June 15 against the normal 303.4 mm. The shortfall was particularly pronounced in high-range districts of Idukki and Wayanad, both of which recorded a 30% and 38% rainfall deficit during the period.

IMD director Neetha K Gopal said the decline was in line with earlier forecasts.

“The forecast for June was for below-normal rainfall and the current trend is consistent with that outlook. We do not see any low-pressure systems or depressions developing in the near future that could significantly improve rainfall,” she said.

Neetha said the overall seasonal rainfall pattern was being influenced by El Nino conditions, which typically suppress monsoon activity over the Indian subcontinent.