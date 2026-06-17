Got a question? Kerala Assembly may soon hear you out

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a cue from the British Parliament, the Kerala assembly is set to facilitate the public to raise questions in the House, in a novel initiative that would bring the common man close to legislative business

Thiruvanchoor Radhkrshnan, who took over as speaker recently, told TNIE that a move to let the public ask questions in the assembly is under consideration.

“Elected public representatives can ask questions in the House. But it’s a privilege for only the members. People who elected them stand outside. What if they want to ask a question? This is done in the British Parliament where the public can ask questions. I pondered how we could implement it here,” Thiruvanchoor said.

He said the attempt is to make House proceedings more people-oriented and open to the public.

“Shouldn’t the people also be made participants in the legislative process? Aren’t they an integral component here? Isn’t this very institution built on that foundation? Aren’t people the literal cornerstone? I’m trying to find a way to see if a question from those people can reach this assembly,” Thiruvanchoor said.

Efforts have begun to look into its legality and explore how the assembly can make it practical, he added. The House will also seek opinions from senior leaders and public figures on the practicality of implementing the same.

Thiruvanchoor who has been part of the state assembly for three-and-a-half decades has been actively taking part in the legislative process.

In the last assembly, he was part of the panel set up by the then Speaker A N Shamseer to review and modify the rules of procedures in the House. The panel had brought in many minor procedural changes within the code of procedure.