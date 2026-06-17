HiLITE Group expands across Kerala's Tier 2, Tier 3 markets with new retail, IT and lifestyle projects

KOCHI: HiLITE Group, the developer behind India's largest World Trade Centre in Calicut, is expanding across Kerala's emerging Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets through a network of HiLITE Centres, HiLITE Countryside projects and other developments. The expansion aims to bring organised retail, entertainment, dining and lifestyle experiences to smaller cities and towns.

The retail strategy is centred on two formats. HiLITE Countryside targets smaller towns and Tier 3 markets, while HiLITE Centre is designed for growing Tier 2 cities. Both formats will maintain the group's standards for infrastructure, safety and customer experience while incorporating local preferences, supporting regional entrepreneurs and combining national brands with home-grown labels.

As part of this expansion, HiLITE Group will officially inaugurate the nearly 3 lakh sq. ft. HiLITE Countryside Chemmad in Malappuram district on June 19, 2026, at 4.30 pm. The group also has projects under development, including HiLITE Centres in Kunnamkulam, Mannarkkad and Nilambur, and a HiLITE Countryside project in Thamarassery.

The group's flagship development, the World Trade Centre (WTC) Kozhikode, is located at HiLITE City on the Kozhikode Bypass (NH 66). The 12.5 million sq. ft. mixed-use business development is being built with an investment of USD 680 million. Its first tower, WTC Learning Park, a 2.14 lakh sq. ft. education hub within HiLITE City, is nearing completion. Built entirely with a steel structural framework, it marks a significant phase in the WTC Kozhikode project.

In Kochi, HiLITE is developing HiLITE Boulevard on Willingdon Island as Kerala's first waterfront retail and leisure destination, focused on food, entertainment, recreation and immersive experiences.

The group's entertainment, food and lifestyle brands are also set to expand. Palaxi Cinemas plans to establish around 250 screens across upcoming HiLITE Centres and Countryside projects. Hug a Mug, the group's café brand, is targeting 100 outlets across Kerala within five years after opening its 13th outlet at HiLITE Countryside Chemmad.