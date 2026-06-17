Nipah, Shigella, malaria: Infectious diseases threat puts health department on its toes in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: The state is facing a growing public health challenge as the authorities intensify containment measures against multiple communicable diseases, including shigellosis, Nipah, and malaria.

The state has reported a surge in shigellosis cases, confirmed additional fatalities linked to the bacterial infection, detected a new malaria case in Kozhikode district, and continues extensive monitoring of contacts associated with an ongoing Nipah virus case.

Official figures say, Kerala reported eight new shigellosis cases on Monday alone from five districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kozhikode.

With the latest infections, the number of shigellosis cases recorded this month has risen to 71, while the total number reported across the state in 2026 has reached 147.

Kozhikode district has become the focal point of Kerala’s disease surveillance efforts, with authorities simultaneously monitoring shigellosis, Nipah virus, and now malaria.

A malaria case was recently detected in an interstate migrant worker residing in the district. Preliminary investigations by the health department indicate that the infection was likely acquired in Madhya Pradesh, where the worker had previously stayed.

Health officials have launched contact tracing and epidemiological investigations to ensure there is no local transmission.