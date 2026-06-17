Nipah, Shigella, malaria: Infectious diseases threat puts health department on its toes in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: The state is facing a growing public health challenge as the authorities intensify containment measures against multiple communicable diseases, including shigellosis, Nipah, and malaria.
The state has reported a surge in shigellosis cases, confirmed additional fatalities linked to the bacterial infection, detected a new malaria case in Kozhikode district, and continues extensive monitoring of contacts associated with an ongoing Nipah virus case.
Official figures say, Kerala reported eight new shigellosis cases on Monday alone from five districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kozhikode.
With the latest infections, the number of shigellosis cases recorded this month has risen to 71, while the total number reported across the state in 2026 has reached 147.
Kozhikode district has become the focal point of Kerala’s disease surveillance efforts, with authorities simultaneously monitoring shigellosis, Nipah virus, and now malaria.
A malaria case was recently detected in an interstate migrant worker residing in the district. Preliminary investigations by the health department indicate that the infection was likely acquired in Madhya Pradesh, where the worker had previously stayed.
Health officials have launched contact tracing and epidemiological investigations to ensure there is no local transmission.
While no new Nipah virus infections have been reported in Kozhikode, health authorities remain on high alert. Two more individuals who had been admitted for observation under the Nipah contact monitoring programme were discharged after testing negative for the virus. However, another person displaying symptoms was admitted to hospital for observation on June 16. Of the nine people from the contact list who were hospitalised for monitoring, four have now been discharged, while five remain under observation.
Animal surveillance intensified
In an effort to identify potential sources of Nipah virus transmission, the animal husbandry department has intensified surveillance around the outbreak epicentre in Kozhikode. Sample collection was carried out jointly by the Kannur Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and the Kozhikode Animal Disease Control Project. Samples were collected from areas within a five-kilometre radius of the outbreak site. With assistance from the forest department, samples were obtained from two bats.