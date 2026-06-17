Ottapalam puppetry artists cast football icons in new ‘shadow’

PALAKKAD: The three global icons of football, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, have found an unlikely new stage far away from the glittering arenas of the World Cup – behind a glowi ng white screen in Ottapalam.
When the World Cup fever swept across Kerala, Rajeev Pulavar and fellow tholpavakoothu (shadow puppetry) artists did not merely join the celebrations, but reimagined the world-class football players as leads of an ancient art form.
Armed with cloth, cardboards, light, shadow and a touch of modern technology, the Ottapalam troupe united the trio on a stage traditionally reserved for mythological heroes.
The result is a visually striking 46-second video that has attracted attention for its unique blend of tradition and contemporary culture.
Featuring 12 popular football characters, the production showcases some of the sport’s most celebrated stars through tholpavakoothu, Kerala’s centuries-old shadow puppetry tradition.
It took Rajeev and team more than seven days to create the trio using the techniques and materials traditionally employed to craft figures from the Ramayana and Mahabharata.
Attention was paid to every detail, from silhouettes to movements, to ensure the athletes could be instantly recognised when illuminated behind the screen.
“We usually create characters from the Ramayana and Mahabharata. This time, we wanted to experiment with football legends and connect our art form with a global passion that people of all ages can relate to,” Rajeev said.
The project required the collective effort of dozens of artists. Around 15 people worked behind the scenes designing and preparing the characters, while another 15 artists participated in the performance and production of the video. The team combined traditional craftsmanship with modern production techniques to create a presentation that appeals to both lovers of folk art and football enthusiasts.
While the soul of the production remains rooted in tradition, the artists were not afraid to embrace innovation. Alongside conventional puppetry methods, the team employed AI tools and modern cinematographic techniques to enhance the visual experience.
For Rajeev, the experiment was an opportunity to demonstrate the adaptability of an art form that has survived for centuries. “Tholpavakoothu is usually associated with retelling episodes from the Ramayana through shadow puppets. We are happy we could transform it into a celebration of the beautiful game and prove that tradition can adapt and thrive in modern times,” he said.
Players reimagined
When the World Cup fever swept across Kerala, Rajeev Pulavar and fellow shadow puppetry artists reimagined the world-class football players – Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar – as leads of an ancient art form
Armed with cloth, cardboards, light, shadow and a touch of modern technology, the Ottapalam troupe united the trio on a stage traditionally reserved for mythological heroes
Featuring 12 popular football characters, the production showcases some of the sport’s most celebrated stars through tholpavakoothu, Kerala’s centuries-old shadow puppetry tradition