Ottapalam puppetry artists cast football icons in new ‘shadow’

PALAKKAD: The three global icons of football, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, have found an unlikely new stage far away from the glittering arenas of the World Cup – behind a glowi ng white screen in Ottapalam.

When the World Cup fever swept across Kerala, Rajeev Pulavar and fellow tholpavakoothu (shadow puppetry) artists did not merely join the celebrations, but reimagined the world-class football players as leads of an ancient art form.

Armed with cloth, cardboards, light, shadow and a touch of modern technology, the Ottapalam troupe united the trio on a stage traditionally reserved for mythological heroes.

The result is a visually striking 46-second video that has attracted attention for its unique blend of tradition and contemporary culture.

Featuring 12 popular football characters, the production showcases some of the sport’s most celebrated stars through tholpavakoothu, Kerala’s centuries-old shadow puppetry tradition.

It took Rajeev and team more than seven days to create the trio using the techniques and materials traditionally employed to craft figures from the Ramayana and Mahabharata.

Attention was paid to every detail, from silhouettes to movements, to ensure the athletes could be instantly recognised when illuminated behind the screen.

“We usually create characters from the Ramayana and Mahabharata. This time, we wanted to experiment with football legends and connect our art form with a global passion that people of all ages can relate to,” Rajeev said.