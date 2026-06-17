Pariyathukavu families pin hopes on settlement as new homes promised within a year

KOCHI: Things are quiet at Pariyathukavu in Malayidamthuruth, near Kizhakkambalam in Ernakulam district, where a land dispute involving seven families kicked up a storm on May 20. The big question on the minds of the families is whether the agreement signed at a meeting in the district collector’s chamber in the presence of Higher Education Minister Roji M John late on Monday will be implemented within the time limit mentioned.
“We have been told, and it is also noted in the agreement, that the state government will build seven houses within a year,” said Beena Asha, one of the beneficiaries of the proposed plan, adding that the agreement was signed late night because of some technical issues.
“We have been told the money for house construction will be sourced from CSR funds of private companies. We are happy. But when we look at the houses we had built and not spent much time living in, we do feel sad. The one saving grace is that we have been allowed to demolish the houses ourselves, so we get to keep valuable materials like doors, frames, and roofing sheets,” Beena said.
Further, Abin, another beneficiary, said, “We will be given a house on a five-cent plot with a wall. There will be a common well for all seven families.” However, one apprehension the families have is regarding the quality of the houses proposed to be built at a different site on the same property.
“We are not the ones building the houses. We do really hope the houses will be strong and habitable,” said Beena, who had renovated her house just three years back. “The floor tiles, windows, and other structures are all new. We haven’t even enjoyed them for long,” she said.
The Pariyathukavu land issue escalated on May 20 when a large police contingent attempted to storm the settlement to execute a court-ordered eviction. The action sparked massive protests, transforming the area into a conflict zone. The dispute stems from a nearly 60-year-old dispute over the ownership of 2.65 acres, where seven Scheduled Caste families have lived for generations. After a private individual secured a Supreme Court eviction order, the authorities had attempted to remove the residents 14 times, though protests repeatedly prevented the execution.
The dispute was resolved through discussions held in five sittings, a final decision reached after listening to everyone’s side. Minister Roji, after the meeting, had said that the survey superintendent would begin the process of measuring the land and road for five cents each next week,” the minister said.
He also clarified that once the boundary demarcation and land measurement are completed, the construction of new houses will begin on the site.
Highlights of settlement
Land and road allocation: 5 cents each will be allocated to 7 families residing in Pariyathukavu at a different site on the same property. In addition, a 3m-wide road, under the jurisdiction of the panchayat, will be allocated for use of these families. A wall will be built on the boundary with the landowners’ property
House construction: Houses of not less than 1,000 sq ft will be constructed there for the affected families
Benefits: All benefits due to the residents from the SC devpt dept will be made available immediately through the district SC devpt officer
Temporary accommodation: These families will be allowed to continue living in their current homes until construction of new houses is completed
Land survey: The land and road measuring 5 cents each for the 7 families will be surveyed and returned by June 30 under supervision of the deputy director of survey
Official supervision: The responsibility of supervising the entire process, from vacating the land to the completion of house construction, has been entrusted to Muvattupuzha RDO and Perumbavoor DySP