Pariyathukavu families pin hopes on settlement as new homes promised within a year

KOCHI: Things are quiet at Pariyathukavu in Malayidamthuruth, near Kizhakkambalam in Ernakulam district, where a land dispute involving seven families kicked up a storm on May 20. The big question on the minds of the families is whether the agreement signed at a meeting in the district collector’s chamber in the presence of Higher Education Minister Roji M John late on Monday will be implemented within the time limit mentioned.

“We have been told, and it is also noted in the agreement, that the state government will build seven houses within a year,” said Beena Asha, one of the beneficiaries of the proposed plan, adding that the agreement was signed late night because of some technical issues.

“We have been told the money for house construction will be sourced from CSR funds of private companies. We are happy. But when we look at the houses we had built and not spent much time living in, we do feel sad. The one saving grace is that we have been allowed to demolish the houses ourselves, so we get to keep valuable materials like doors, frames, and roofing sheets,” Beena said.

Further, Abin, another beneficiary, said, “We will be given a house on a five-cent plot with a wall. There will be a common well for all seven families.” However, one apprehension the families have is regarding the quality of the houses proposed to be built at a different site on the same property.