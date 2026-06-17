Women ridership on KSRTC ordinary buses jumps 81 pc on first day of free travel scheme

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Women ridership in KSRTC ordinary services saw an 81% surge with the launch of the state government’s free travel scheme. A staggering 13.3 lakh women and transgender passengers availed the ‘Priyadarshini’ scheme on the inaugural day.

Compared to 7.35 lakh female passengers recorded the previous Monday (June 8), 5.95 lakh more women travelled in ordinary buses on June 15.

The overwhelming response on Day 1 translated into an estimated single-day ticket value of Rs 2.2 crore for women passengers alone. Meanwhile, only 2.26 lakh male passengers travelled in ordinary services on the day. To meet the demand, the corporation operated 3,125 ordinary services across the state, issuing ‘Zero Tickets’ to beneficiaries.

While the initial numbers appear overwhelming, KSRTC is keenly monitoring ridership trends for the coming days. “The inaugural day saw enthusiastic participation from UDF’s supporters. There could be a slight stabilisation in the days to come. We will get a clear picture by the end of the week,” a KSRTC official said.

Meanwhile, private bus operators reported a sharp decline in female ridership following the launch of the scheme. Highlighting a prior assurance by Chief Minister V D Satheesan to shield the private sector from the losses incurred due to Priyadarshini scheme, a section of operators has demanded financial compensation.

“It is heartening that the CM acknowledged us as an integral part of the public transport system and recognised that the industry is in crisis. However, we require a compensation model similar to the one provided to KSRTC. We operate more ordinary buses than KSRTC does. Without government support, the private transport industry will come to a standstill,” said a representative of the All Kerala Bus Operators Organisation.