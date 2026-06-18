Concern over monsoon failure forces KSEB to impose power restrictions

KOCHI: It is the peak of Southwest monsoon when the state normally receives heavy rainfall.

But Keralites will have to endure power restrictions during evening hours at least for the next 15 days as the state is fighting an unprecedented power crisis.

The fear of monsoon failure triggered by the looming El Nino threat, depleting water storage in KSEB dams and obligations of power purchased under SWAP agreement have pushed the state into a crisis.

A review meeting chaired by Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph on Wednesday decided to impose power restrictions from 6 pm to 12 midnight from June 17 to 30.

The storage in KSEB reservoirs has depleted to 21% and the state is facing a deficit monsoon due to the El Nino effect. Meteorologists have cautioned that the El Niño conditions may strengthen in July and August, which may possibly suppress the moisture-laden winds that bring rain to the Indian sub-continent.

Kerala is currently facing a 14% deficit in rainfall and if the dry spell continues, the dams may dry up. This will create a situation where the state will have to depend entirely on power imported from other states.

The KSEB had procured power from north Indian states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab under the SWAP agreement during the months of March, April and May to meet the summer demand.

The power demand had surged to 118.26 million units on April 27 while the peak hour demand crossed 6000 MW for a few days in the third week of April. The plan was to return power by increasing the generation in hydel projects during monsoon season.

As per the SWAP agreement, the KSEB has to return the power it purchased from north Indian states from June 16 to September 30.