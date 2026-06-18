Debunking myths about autism

Kerala’s strong emphasis on child health and early intervention has placed autism awareness at the centre of ongoing public health conversations. A community-based study from the state revealed that nearly 5.5% of toddlers screened were at risk for autism, highlighting the critical need for early identification and timely support systems.

Despite these early indicators, misconceptions and stigma continue to delay help-seeking among families, often affecting outcomes in the crucial early years. Strengthening awareness and actively debunking myths is therefore essential to improving understanding, encouraging early action, and ensuring greater inclusion for individuals on the autism spectrum.

Here are five of them:

1. Vaccinations lead to autism

This is probably one of the most enduring myths regarding autism. As parents try to exercise sound judgment on decisions related to their children’s well-being, science, over several decades, could not provide any correlation between vaccines and autism.

In an extensive meta-analysis of 2019, which involved more than 1.2 million children, there was clear evidence that vaccines have nothing to do with autism. The perpetuation of this myth is due to the element of fear rather than any scientific basis. While vaccines still save millions of people globally, autism does not have any connection with vaccination.

2. Autistic people lack emotions or empathy

One of the misconceptions that many people hold is that autistic people don’t have strong feelings or can’t show empathy toward others. The truth is, autistic people have emotions just like everyone else, and their emotions may even be stronger than those of non-autistic people. This misconception stems from misunderstandings about how autism affects social interactions and communication. Problems with interpreting social cues can lead to incorrect assumptions about an autistic person’s feelings towards others.

3. All autistic people have intellectual disability

Autism is often spoken about as though it represents a single experience, but it is a large spectrum of individuals with significant diversity. While some autistic individuals may have co-occurring intellectual disabilities, many have average or above-average intelligence.

Autistic individuals demonstrate remarkable strengths in areas such as creativity, analysis, memory, innovation, and problem-solving. Relying on stereotypes can prevent society from recognising their abilities and limit opportunities or platforms for growth and participation.