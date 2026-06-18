Family court in Kerala awards Rs 15 lakhs compensation to man in marital dispute

PATHANAMTHITTA: The family court in Pathanamthitta has awarded Rs 15 lakh in compensation to a man who alleged that his wife was in an extramarital relationship during their marriage, causing mental agony, deception and the breakdown of his marital life. The order was issued on a petition filed by the man against his former wife and several of her relatives.

The court also directed the woman to return the 32g of gold ornaments given by the groom’s family at the time of the marriage. If the ornaments cannot be returned, she must pay their present market value along with 6% annual interest.

According to the petitioner, the marriage was the second marriage for both the parties. He alleged that the woman continued a relationship with another man even after the marriage. He further claimed that she had undergone an abortion before the marriage without his knowledge and was again subjected to an abortion after the marriage.

The court awarded Rs 15 lakh as general compensation for alleged deception, mental cruelty and damage to the petitioner’s family reputation. The amount will carry 6% interest from July 2018, when the petition was filed.

The court also held the woman’s mother, brothers and a friend liable for the compensation, finding that they had actively participated in and conspired in actions that contributed to the collapse of the marriage. The judgment relied on a Supreme Court ruling that allows legal action against third parties whose interference contributes to the breakdown of a marital relationship.