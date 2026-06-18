Kerala’s foster-care programme: A bridge towards a second chance

MALAPPURAM: When Anwar (name changed) lost his father, a migrant worker, in 2021, he was left vulnerable and without parental care. His mother had abandoned him years earlier. Faced with an uncertain future, the boy from Tamil Nadu was brought under the care of the Malappuram Child Welfare Committee and Mission Vatsalya. What followed changed his life.

Under Kerala’s foster-care programme, Anwar was placed with a family in Ponnani. The arrangement gave way to a deep familial bond. Over the next few years, the family cared for him as their own, providing him with stability, affection and a sense of belonging.

Just before he turned 18, that relationship became permanent. Anwar was legally adopted by the same family, giving him lawful parents and a secure future. His story stands as a powerful example of how Kerala’s foster-care system is helping vulnerable children find not just care, but a family.

Child-welfare officials say foster care serves as an important bridge between institutional care and adoption. Unlike direct adoption, foster care allows children and families to live together for an extended period before making a lifelong commitment.

Under current guidelines, children are generally placed with foster families for a minimum of two years. This period enables both the child and the family to understand each other, build emotional bonds and decide whether they can live together harmoniously in the long term.

The arrangement also protects the interests of both parties. If either the child or the foster family finds the placement unsuitable, it can be discontinued without proceeding to adoption. According to officials, this gradual process often results in stronger and more stable family relationships because the decision to adopt is based on years of shared experience rather than brief interactions.