Kochi startup brings low-cost prosthetics within reach

KOLLAM: With their startup for manufacturing advanced prosthetics, two engineering graduates and friends from Kumily, Idukki, are drawing attention for a solution with potential low-cost application in healthcare and assistive-technology sector.

Founded in 2021, Rover C Joseph and Ashik Ansary’s Bendita Bionics is based out of Kaloor, Kochi.

‘Angel Hand’ is a lightweight multi-articulated bionic arm weighing approximately 400g, making it one of the lighter options available in its category. Designed for everyday use, it enables users to perform a variety of tasks through multiple-grip patterns – allowing them to hold, grasp and manipulate objects naturally.

“We were inspired by challenges faced by people who have lost their arms. The team began work on the prototype in 2021. ‘Angel Hand’ is designed to mimic the movements of a human hand and can perform tasks based on signals received from the user,” Ashik told TNIE.

According to them, the device uses sensors to detect muscle movements and convert them into commands, enabling the artificial limb to respond accordingly. The team said the arm was developed after extensive research and experimentation, with the objective of making assistive technology more affordable and accessible. Its weight was later reduced to 400 gram, which they say is another USP, so that users don’t find it a burden.

The founders, both in their early 30s, said commercially available robotic arms often cost around Rs 7 lakh, making them unaffordable for most. Their product, however, has a starting price of Rs 2.85 lakh. The two have been selling their solution for the last on year, during which time they have received good feedback.

Bendita Bionics was recognised among the top five innovative robotics startups at the International Robotics Round Table Conference 2024, organised by KSIDC and the department of industry & commerce.