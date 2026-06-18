Oriental schools in Kerala face dip in students enrolling for SSLC examinations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could indicate a potential shift in the state’s education sector, Oriental Schools – where students study either Sanskrit or Arabic as their first language – are losing appeal among Class 10 students following the state syllabus.

According to information obtained by TNIE under RTI, the number of students from Sanskrit and Arabic Oriental Schools who enrolled for the SSLC exams has seen a dip over the past seven years.

The number of students who enrolled for SSLC exams from Sanskrit Oriental Schools came down from 1,295 in 2019 to 609 in 2026 -- a dip of 52.97%. The total number of Sanskrit Schools functioning under the directorate of general education has also seen a drop from 20 to 15 over the same period.

While the fall in student count in Sanskrit schools is sharp, Arabic Oriental Schools in the state are relatively better off. From 1,804 students enrolling for SSLC exams in Arabic schools in 2019, the number dropped to 1,510 in 2026, registering a dip of 16.24%. However, the total number of Arabic Oriental Schools remained at 13 in both 2019 and 2026.