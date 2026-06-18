Shoranur-Mangaluru section on track to hit 130kmph as Palakkad rail division begins major infra upgrades.

PALAKKAD: Train journeys along Kerala’s busy northern rail corridor could become faster and more efficient, with the Palakkad railway division pressing ahead with major multiple infrastructure upgrades aimed at increasing the maximum permissible speed on the Shoranur-Mangaluru section from 110 kmph to 130 kmph, hopefully in two years.
As part of the ongoing capacity augmentation programme, the division is constructing six loop lines in as many locations and four holding yards along the Shoranur-Mangaluru section. Railway officials said the work is intended to improve train handling capacity, facilitate crossings and overtakes, and support the broader programme to raise the maximum permissible speed on the route from the present 110 kmph to 130 kmph.
“Southern Railway has been undertaking extensive track, signalling and safety upgrades on the route to enable higher-speed operations and improve punctuality. A substantial portion of the speed upgrading work on the corridor has already been completed.
More loop lines and holding yards mean the tracks can accommodate more train services — both passenger and goods. The loop line at Edakkad railway station is already sanctioned and five loop lines in other locations will be sanctioned very soon,” said a senior officer with the Palakkad division.
Capacity constraints remain a major challenge, point out railway officials
Apart from the loop lines and holding yards, other focused areas are double distance signalling and track fencing in vulnerable locations. Also, the renewal of tracks on a total of 250 km on various stretches is going on. Upgrading of over-bridges and yards are also being carried out simultaneously. Authorities said they are hopeful of making the section ready to test the new speed limit by the end of 2027. “However, there are multiple works going on. Integration of these works is the key,” the officer said.
Railway officials point out that capacity constraints remain a major challenge.
The Shoranur-Podanur section currently records nearly 100% track occupancy, while the Shoranur-Mangaluru stretch operates at around 90% occupancy. The high utilisation levels leave limited room for introducing additional services.
In a parallel development, construction of a new pit line at Palakkad Town Railway Station is expected to be completed by September.
The facility, the first major coach maintenance infrastructure to be established at Palakkad Town, is expected to significantly enhance the division’s ability to maintain and service trains locally.
Railway authorities believe the project will pave the way for introducing more train services from Palakkad.
Currently, maintenance facilities within the division are largely concentrated in Shoranur and Mangaluru.
The infrastructure push comes amid broader plans by the Railways to modernise key routes in Kerala, improve line capacity and prepare major corridors for higher-speed operations.
Railway officials expect the combined impact of capacity enhancement works, speed upgrades and improved maintenance facilities to result in better punctuality, reduced congestion and greater scope for introducing new services across the Palakkad Division.
WORK IN PROGRESS
Railways aims to increase maximum permissible speed to 130 kmph on the Shoranur–Mangaluru section
6 new loop lines and four holding yards to be developed at several locations as part of capacity enhancement work
Upgrading of RoBs, double distance signalling works and track sleeper renewal works also under way
A substantial portion of the speed upgrading work already completed.
Authorities hopeful of making ready the section for speed trial by end of 2027