Shoranur-Mangaluru section on track to hit 130kmph as Palakkad rail division begins major infra upgrades.

PALAKKAD: Train journeys along Kerala’s busy northern rail corridor could become faster and more efficient, with the Palakkad railway division pressing ahead with major multiple infrastructure upgrades aimed at increasing the maximum permissible speed on the Shoranur-Mangaluru section from 110 kmph to 130 kmph, hopefully in two years.

As part of the ongoing capacity augmentation programme, the division is constructing six loop lines in as many locations and four holding yards along the Shoranur-Mangaluru section. Railway officials said the work is intended to improve train handling capacity, facilitate crossings and overtakes, and support the broader programme to raise the maximum permissible speed on the route from the present 110 kmph to 130 kmph.

“Southern Railway has been undertaking extensive track, signalling and safety upgrades on the route to enable higher-speed operations and improve punctuality. A substantial portion of the speed upgrading work on the corridor has already been completed.

More loop lines and holding yards mean the tracks can accommodate more train services — both passenger and goods. The loop line at Edakkad railway station is already sanctioned and five loop lines in other locations will be sanctioned very soon,” said a senior officer with the Palakkad division.

Capacity constraints remain a major challenge, point out railway officials

Apart from the loop lines and holding yards, other focused areas are double distance signalling and track fencing in vulnerable locations. Also, the renewal of tracks on a total of 250 km on various stretches is going on. Upgrading of over-bridges and yards are also being carried out simultaneously. Authorities said they are hopeful of making the section ready to test the new speed limit by the end of 2027. “However, there are multiple works going on. Integration of these works is the key,” the officer said.