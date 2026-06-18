UDF govt going back on its promises, says Opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Going by its performance and policies in the last one month, the UDF government has been consistently retracting from its earlier positions, said Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan. While the previous LDF government believed in following up promises, within the short span of assuming office, the UDF seems to be backing off from its promises, he alleged.

Referring to the UDF government completing its first month in office, Pinarayi unleashed a major attack on the government and the chief minister. “CM V D Satheesan claims that he’s a Nehruvian socialist. But his decisions are in stark contradiction. The biggest example is the white paper that he tabled before the assembly. It should be viewed as a political document aimed at subverting all developmental and welfare measures run by the LDF government. It not only shies away from the government’s service, welfare and developmental responsibilities but also feigns to ignore central policies and political discrimination,” he said.

Pinarayi alleged that the white paper proposes a complete privatisation agenda. He also accused the UDF government of playing to the tunes of the Sangh Parivar agenda. “Within days of taking over, they showed complete allegiance to Sangh Parivar. Those who sought votes claiming that there won’t be any compromise over communal politics, took a total U-turn in the swearing-in ceremony itself,” he said.

Pinarayi also criticised the government for playing the full version of Vande Mataram during the ceremony. He pointed out that the government was initially silent on the issue of three vice chancellors attending an RSS event.