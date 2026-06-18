Vigilance raids unveil ration shop malpractices in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a statewide vigilance inspection of the public distribution system held on Tuesday, stock discrepancies were detected in 11 National Food Security Act (NFSA) warehouses and 25 ration shops, while suspicious financial transactions worth Rs 18.22 lakh were found.

The vigilance and anti-corruption bureau conducted surprise inspections under Operation Bhakshya Suraksha in 14 NFSA warehouses and 54 ration shops selected across the state following intelligence inputs about widespread corruption and irregularities.

Four ration shop licensees were caught red-handed selling ration commodities illegally to vigilance officers who approached them undercover as construction contractors buying food grains for workers. The food grains purchased during the operation and the licensees involved were handed over to the respective taluk supply officers for further action.

Officials also found suspicious online transactions worth Rs 18.22 lakh involving six NFSA warehouse officials and five ration shop licensees. The transactions were allegedly carried out with contractors, middlemen and others involved in the food grain trade.

The inspection also revealed lapses in the transportation and distribution of supplies.

Vigilance teams contacted beneficiaries whose names appeared in ration shop records and found that many had not received the full quantity of food grains shown in the bills. Officials suspect that grains were being billed in the names of beneficiaries and diverted for sale at higher prices.