Gavi woman’s death: Rape angle under lens

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Police on Thursday arrested Vinod Kumar, a member of a tribal community, in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old Anganwadi worker at Gavi, even as investigators said the exact cause of death and allegations of sexual assault would be determined only after the postmortem examination.

According to Pathanamthitta District Police Chief Anand R, the accused has confessed to the murder and the rape angle of the case is under investigation while a detailed questioning and evidence collection would continue over the next two days.

Vinod Kumar was arrested near the Vallakkadavu check post in Idukki district around noon. Police said information about the suspect was obtained from local residents and forest department officials. Following nearly two hours of interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime. According to police, the accused initially claimed that the woman died after she fell and hit her head on a rock during an argument. He told investigators that he knew the victim and that no one else was involved in the incident.

However, police said the investigation revealed that the murder was premeditated. The accused and the victim had reportedly known each other for a long time. During questioning, Vinod Kumar allegedly disclosed that after pushing the woman and causing her to fall, he submerged her in a stream and suffocated her, leading to her death.

The victim, who lived at the KFDC colony near Gavi, was reported missing after she failed to reach the Anganwadi where she worked.