Kerala budget allocates Rs 50 crore for Gen-Z initiatives

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Friday announced a Rs 50 crore initiative for Generation Z, describing the digitally native generation as a key driver of Kerala’s future economy and innovation ecosystem.

Presenting his maiden Budget in the Assembly, Satheesan said Generation Z was among the forces rapidly transforming the world.

According to him, those born and raised in the digital age regard technology as an integral part of their lives and are quick to adopt emerging innovations.

“Gen Z is the fastest demographic to adopt and utilise breakthroughs in fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Data Science, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Virtual Reality (VR).

The creative abilities and technological excellence of the younger generation can be harnessed to develop Kerala’s start-ups, innovation hubs, research centres and smart industries, while emphasising digital ethics, privacy protection, cyber security and core human values,” he said while presenting the revised state Budget in the Assembly.